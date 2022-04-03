COVID cases continue to rise in Shanghai, China

BEIJING (AP) — COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, Shanghai, continued to climb as millions of people remained isolated at home due to strict confinement measures.

Health authorities on Sunday confirmed 438 infections in the last 24 hours, as well as 7,788 asymptomatic cases. Both figures rose slightly from the previous day.

Although relatively low compared to some countries, the daily figures are some of the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.

Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, began a two-phase lockdown last week. In principle, residents in the eastern section of Pudong would be allowed to leave their homes on Friday, and their neighbors in the western section of Puxi would begin their four-day isolation period.

Despite this guarantee, millions of people in Pudong remained confined to their homes and there were complaints regarding the delivery of food as well as the availability of medicines and health services.

In the notices delivered to the residents, they were instructed that they were obliged to carry out daily diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and to take precautions, such as wearing a mask at home and avoiding contact with family members, measures that were not applied. across the board since the early days of the pandemic.

A city official apologized last week over complaints about the government’s handling of the lockdowns, and the deputy prime minister called for more effective action during a tour of Shanghai on Saturday.

Sun Chunlan, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party that governs China, spoke out for “resolute and immediate measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai in the shortest possible time,” according to the state news agency Xinhua.

However, Sun stressed the “firm adherence” to the strict “zero COVID” strategy, which envisages confinement orders, mandatory isolation of all suspected cases and large-scale diagnostic tests, even while acknowledging the social and economic cost. of these measures.

“It is an arduous task and a huge challenge to combat the omicron variant while maintaining the normal operation of core functions in a megacity,” Sun said.

The official called for the safeguarding of crucial industries and institutions and the operation of supply and industrial chains in the mall, as well as for “people’s basic living conditions and normal medical needs” to be guaranteed.

According to state media, Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping is leading the continuation of the strict campaign, while seeking to prevent further damage to a struggling economy and ensure overall stability ahead of the crucial party congress. scheduled for November.