Covid cases drop again, to peak in 5-10 days – Healthcare

For the second consecutive day, the number of new SarsCoV2 virus positives drops, which in the last 24 hours were 184,615 compared to 196,224 the previous day. And even the daily data on intensive care indicates substantial stability, even if hospitalizations increase in a week. A first slowdown, therefore, pending the peak of cases which, according to experts, will be reached within 5-10 days. And while the vaccination campaign continues, the latest Report of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University of Rome Altems quantifies the very high cost attributable to missed vaccinations: 143 million euros in a month. The data of the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health therefore indicate a decrease in infections in the 24 hours against, however, an increase in deaths, equal to 316 compared to 313 yesterday, which however remains the last indicator to be affected by a possible descent. The number of molecular and antigenic buffers equal to 1,181,179 against 1,190,567 of the previous day is also almost stable. The positivity rate is 15.6%, down from 16% yesterday.

As for hospitalizations, there are 1,668 patients in intensive care, one less in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 156, the same number as yesterday. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are instead 17,648, or 339 more than yesterday. For its part, the national agency for regional health services Agenas notes that the percentage of intensive care units occupied by Covid patients in Italy is stable at 18%, but decreases in 8 regions. The percentage of seats in non-critical area wards occupied by Covid patients is also stable at 27%, but in 24 hours, Agenas always notes, it grows in 9 regions. However, the picture on a weekly basis continues to be alert, according to independent monitoring by the Gimbe Foundation. From 5 to 11 January, the Foundation affirms, “the pressure on hospitals continues to grow both in the medical departments and in the intensive care units”. In fact, hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients with symptoms and intensive care by 20.5% rise by 31%. But deaths also increased by 35.4%. And the overloading of hospitals, Gimbe warns, “entails the postponement of the treatment of other diseases”. In addition, again in the week of January 5-11 there is a 49% increase in new Covid cases, which amounted to one million and 207,689 compared to 810,535 in the previous week. In the meantime, we look at the peak, the moment from which we should see a decrease in the curve. According to the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Calculation ‘M. Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr), “the peak of the incidence of total positives is expected in 5-10 days”, that is, of the positives both molecular tests and rapid antigenic tests, while at the regional level “the data confirm the achievement of the peak of the total positives in Tuscany and Umbria, and Abruzzo and Lombardy are almost at the peak”.

Furthermore, at the national level, “the growth rate of deaths has increased over the last ten days”. We can already see that the United Kingdom, the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri also pointed out, “has started a decline in cases and the number of hospitalizations has not been so dramatic. And the same thing will also happen in Italy, indeed some Regions, like Lombardy, they are already seeing less infections: this will determine the need for a remodeling and adaptation of the rules with the new situation “. On the vaccination front, however, Altems has calculated that in the last 30 days – between 19/11 and 19/12 – missed vaccinations have cost over 140 million in otherwise avoidable hospitalizations. The data emerges from the analysis of the impact of missed vaccinations in Italy, both for complete and booster cycles, on the volume of hospitalizations and intensive care days. In detail, 90% of the unvaccinated hospitalized would not have needed hospitalization in the Medical Area if they had had the vaccine. Among unvaccinated intensive care patients, 94% would have avoided hospitalization in the Critical Area.