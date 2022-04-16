Covid cases in Colombia today – Health

According to the most recent report from the Ministry of Health, This Friday in Colombia three deaths were reported due to covid-19. This figure had not been recorded in the country since April 13, 2020.

The deceased registered today correspond to the last three days. An 85-year-old man, a 64-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl are the most recent victims.. The deaths were registered in Antioquia, Caquetá and Vaupés respectively.

In addition, 205 new cases of coronavirus were reported, after processing 9,782 tests (5,0004 of them PCR and 4,778 antigen tests).

In this way, the country registers 3,327 active cases and a total of 6,089,381 infections since the pandemic began. Of these, 5,922,639 have recovered and 139,741 have lost their lives.

Worldwide, there is a record to date of more than 503 million people who have been infected with covid-19. As for deaths, the number is 6,194,831.

