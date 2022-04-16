Covid cases in Colombia today – Health
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Taking tests in Colombia.
Taking tests in Colombia.
Two adults and a three-year-old girl are the most recent deaths from the disease.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 15, 2022, 05:19 PM
According to the most recent report from the Ministry of Health, This Friday in Colombia three deaths were reported due to covid-19. This figure had not been recorded in the country since April 13, 2020.
The deceased registered today correspond to the last three days. An 85-year-old man, a 64-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl are the most recent victims.. The deaths were registered in Antioquia, Caquetá and Vaupés respectively.
In addition, 205 new cases of coronavirus were reported, after processing 9,782 tests (5,0004 of them PCR and 4,778 antigen tests).
In this way, the country registers 3,327 active cases and a total of 6,089,381 infections since the pandemic began. Of these, 5,922,639 have recovered and 139,741 have lost their lives.
Worldwide, there is a record to date of more than 503 million people who have been infected with covid-19. As for deaths, the number is 6,194,831.
TIME
April 15, 2022, 05:19 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.