COVID cases on the rise in California

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in California. FRANK FRANKLIN IIAP

Coronavirus infections have been on a steady rise in California since early April, and while the curve of new cases remains less steep than the winter omicron surge, the increasing spread of two contagious sub-variants continues to prompt concern of a new wave. of virus cases.

On Friday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that the statewide daily rate of COVID-19 cases was 14 per 100,000 residents, an increase of 27% in the last week and 71% in the last two.

Test positivity jumped from 2.8% to 3.9% in the past week for the highest reading in California since Feb. 18, when the state stayed on the slope of the omicron surge.

California’s case rate dipped to 5.2 per 100,000 population, and positivity to 1.2%, in mid-March.

Hospitals across the state treated 1,112 confirmed COVID-19 patients Thursday, after bottoming out with 950 on April 25, an increase of 17% over the past 10 days. Patients with the virus in intensive care units (ICUs) during the same period soared 50%, from 112 to 168, the CDPH reported Friday.

Some of the highest transmission rates in the state are now occurring in the Bay Area. San Francisco now has the highest daily rate of cases, at 32 per 100,000 people, an increase of 66% compared to the previous two weeks.

The next four counties by case rate in Friday’s update were San Mateo at 28 per 100,000 population, Santa Cruz at 28 per 100,000 population, Santa Clara at 25 per 100,000 population and Alameda at 22 per 100,000 population.

San Francisco also has the fourth-highest positivity rate in the state, at 8.6%, trailing only Imperial County, at 10.3%, and the state’s two least populous counties, Alpine and Sierra, both at 14.3%. Marin and Sonoma Counties each recorded 7.8% positivity, double the state average.

Most concerning is that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in San Francisco more than doubled in the past 10 days, from 26 to 55, according to state health figures updated Friday. The total in San Francisco ICUs soared from three to ten.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an update this week to its three-phase national map of “community levels” for COVID-19, showed Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz at the “medium” level of coronavirus activity. The remaining 53 counties in California are in the “low” tier.

Virus metrics vary between counties in the Sacramento region, currently better than most Bay Area counties but slightly worse than the state average.

Sacramento County hospitals reported 67 patients with the virus on Thursday, up from 56 the previous week, with the number of ICU patients rising from eight to 11.

High schools in both the Sacramento area and the Bay Area are reporting outbreaks or clusters of COVID-19 cases, some of which come a couple of weeks after many schools held proms. or similar and a few weeks after spring break.

“We are seeing an increase in cases overall and have seen an increase in cases and outbreaks reported by schools in recent weeks,” Sacramento County Health Office spokeswoman Samantha Mott said in an emailed statement. Thursday.

The Latest on Omicron Contagious Subvariants

A pair of highly transmissible omicron subvariants, known as BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, now make up the vast majority of cases in the United States, and the prevalence of the latter is increasing. The two variants are likely responsible for much of the rising rates of transmission in California.

The BA.2.12.1 variant, the more contagious of the two, accounted for 37% of cases nationwide in the week of April 24-30, according to the CDC’s Tuesday weekly update, up from 27%. of the previous week. BA.2 decreased from 70% to 62%, suggesting that BA.2.12.1 could soon overtake it.

In the CDC region that includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii and the Pacific Territories, BA.2.12.1 increased from 12% to 18% in the last week, while BA.2 decreased from 85% to 81%.

Health authorities estimate that BA.2 is 40% more transmissible than the original omicron variant, BA.1; and BA.2.12.1 is thought to be 25% more contagious than BA.2.

BA.2.12.1 spreads at UC Davis

Yolo County health officials said last week, in a joint news release with the Healthy Davis Together testing initiative, that BA.2.12.1 “now accounts for nearly half of the cases on campus” at UC Davis, after being detected for the first time at the end of March.

“The data shows that COVID-19 is spreading in Yolo County, especially in Davis. Yolo residents are encouraged to take extra precautions to protect themselves from infection,” Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a statement.

“I strongly recommend wearing high-quality masks indoors and getting tested if you have symptoms, have a known exposure, or recently participated in a large gathering like Picnic Day,” which was held on April 23, Sisson said. . “If you are eligible for a booster, now is a great time to get that booster; do not wait”.

It’s still not entirely clear how much immune protection Californians can maintain in the face of the overwhelming surge in infections during the omicron surge, which pushed the rate of cases above 300 per 100,000 and the positivity rate above 22% in early January, while experts study the ability of the new subvariants to evade previous immunity.

Sacramento area figures by county

Sacramento County’s most recent case rate is 9.9 per 100,000 residents, state health officials reported in Friday’s update, marking a 26% increase from the previous week.

The CDPH reported that Sacramento’s positivity rate was 4.5% on Friday, down from 3.8% a week earlier.

Sacramento County hospitals saw 67 patients with the virus Thursday, according to state data, up from 56 the previous week. The total in ICUs increased from eight to 11.

The latest case rate in Placer County is 8.1 per 100,000 residents, an increase of 33% from the previous week.

CDPH reported a test positivity rate in Placer of 5.3%, up from 4.1% last week.

Placer County hospitals were treating 23 patients with the virus Thursday, down from 26 the previous week. The total in ICUs remained at four.

The latest case rate in Yolo County is 13.6 per 100,000 residents, an increase of 30% from the previous week.

CDPH reported Yolo’s test positivity rate at 2.2%, up from 1.6% last week.

Yolo County hospitals treated two patients with the virus Thursday, up from three the previous week. The ICU total was reduced from one to zero.

The latest case rate in El Dorado County is 7.7 per 100,000 residents, state health officials said in an update Tuesday, a 27% increase from a week earlier.

CDPH reported that the positivity rate for tests in El Dorado was 5.3%, up from 5.2% the previous week.

Hospitals in El Dorado County were treating two patients with the virus Thursday, up from one a week earlier. The total in the ICUs was reduced from one to zero.

Sutter County’s latest case rate is 6.8 per 100,000 residents and Yuba County’s is 5.0 per 100,000, state health officials reported Friday. Sutter’s case rate increased by 115%, while Yuba’s dropped by 20%.

The CDPH reported that Sutter is at 4% test positivity, down 4.5% from last week. Yuba’s positivity was 4.6%, up from 3.2%.

The only hospital in Yuba County, which serves the Yuba-Sutter two-county area, was treating four patients with the virus Thursday, up from two a week earlier. The total in the ICU remained in one patient.

The CDC classifies the six Sacramento-area counties as being in the “low” level for COVID-19 activity.