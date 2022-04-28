Covid, cases return to rise: “Abandon the mask? That would be madness »- Gimbe monitoring

Cases of Coronavirus contagion return to rise in Italy. Independent monitoring by the Gimbe Foundation says it gives 20 to the 26 April were the 22.7% more than the previous week, going from 353,193 to 433.321. In eleven provinces, the incidence exceeds a thousand cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. And in all regions there is a percentage increase in cases. The swabs carried out pass by 2,294,395 of the week April 13-19 to 2,563,195 of the week April 20-26with a growth of11.7%. The currently positive cases are also growing (26,697 in addition, equal to + 2.2%), people in home isolation (26,596 in addition, equal to + 2.2%) and hospitalizations with symptoms (114 in addition, increasing the1.1%), while intensive care (13 less, equal to -3.1%).

Meanwhile, the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine was administered only to 13% of the immunosuppressed and al 2.8% of over 80, frail elderly and guests of the RSA. Percentages that show a campaign “struggling” and describe a “resounding flop” according to the foundation. L’88.1% of the population received at least one dose and the86.5% has completed the vaccination course. There are 6.89 million unvaccinated, of which 2.75 millions of healed, protected only temporarily. While the third dose was taken by the84% And 1.8 millions are candidates to receive it immediately.

“The data show that the circulation of the virus, already very high, is even increasing compared to last week,” says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Foundation. “The average of new cases per day has risen to almost 62 thousand, the molecular positivity rate has exceeded 18% and the number of positives, vastly underestimated, exceeds 1.23 millions. With these numbers, if it is reasonable to send the Green pass to the attic that has exhausted its role as a ‘gentle push’ to vaccinate, it would be folly to abolish the obligation to wear a mask in indoor venues, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated, and on public transport », he concludes.

