Covid cases rise again The incidence in the Marche is again above 700

The increase in the incidence of Coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants continues in the Marches, albeit in an insignificant way: within five days it returned to above 700 (from 584.38 to 703.07) after the 1,748 infections detected during the day of yesterday. Also in Ascoli there is an increase in positives: according to the report of the Health Service of the Region yesterday there were 603. In the last 24 hours, however, the percentage of positives among the swabs analyzed in the new diagnosis path has decreased (38.8% out of 4,500 tests). In all, 6,046 were performed, of which 1,546 in the healing path. There are 319 symptoms, while 524 are close positive contacts, 466 domestic contacts, 28 infections occurred in a school-training environment, 5 in a social life environment, 3 in a work setting, one each in a care and health setting. The province of Ancona recorded 522 positives. Followed by the province of Macerata with 336, that of Pesaro-Urbino with 309, that of Ascoli with 290 and that of Fermo with 200 (91 cases from outside the region). Among the age groups it is always the one between 25 and 44 years that shows the highest number of infections (469), followed by those between 45 and 59 years (379), between 60 and 69 years (149) , between 19 and 24 years (148) and between 14 and 18 years (147). As for the hospitalizations of Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals in the Marche region, the total, in the last 24 hours, has increased by only one unit. Overall there are 188, of which 17 in intensive care (unchanged), 41 in semi-intensive care (3 less), 130 in non-intensive wards (4 more), compared to 19 discharged. In the Picenian hospitals there is no one in intensive and semi-intensive care, …