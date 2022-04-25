COVID cases trigger quarantines in Beijing districts

China’s capital Beijing began testing millions of residents and closed business and commercial districts on Monday for a new outbreak of COVID-19.

Although 70 cases have been detected in the city of more than 21 million people since the outbreak began on Friday, authorities have taken extreme measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Neighbors stayed home and stocked up on food as a precaution against being confined to their homes, as has happened in several cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai.

Shanghai, which has been in quarantine for more than two weeks, reported more than 19,000 new infections and 51 deaths in the previous 24 hours. That made the death toll in this outbreak far exceed one hundred.

Long queues formed in supermarkets in the center of the capital. People bought rice, noodles, vegetables and other items as store workers quickly replenished empty shelves. State media indicated that there were still plenty of supplies in Beijing despite the spike in purchases.

Customers seemed concerned but not panicked at the moment. A woman carrying two bags of frozen vegetables, eggs and dumplings said she had bought a little more than usual. One man said that he wasn’t worried, but he was being cautious because he had a two-year-old daughter.

Beijing health authorities confirmed 29 more cases in the 24 hours to 4 p.m. Monday, for a total of 70 since Friday.

The city has ordered widespread diagnostic testing in the vast Chaoyang district, where 46 of the cases have been detected. The more than 3 million inhabitants of the district, as well as those who work there, will have to take tests on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

During the night and early morning, testing centers were set up in residential complexes and office buildings in Chaoyang.

“I think Beijing will do well,” said Gao Haiyang, who was queuing for a test. “Based on the previous response from my community, if there is any emergency, I think supply can be guaranteed. In addition, there are lessons that we have learned from other cities. I think we can prepare well.”

The city of Anyang, in the center of the country, and Dandong, on the border with North Korea, also announced quarantines as the omicron variant spread across the vast country.

China’s borders remain largely closed due to its aggressive anti-virus strategy, and the economic impact of the pandemic continues to grow.