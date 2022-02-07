Covid, cause of bilateral pneumonia discovered

Thanks to the research work conducted by a team of Italian scholars, which lasted almost two years, it was possible to reconstruct the mechanism that causes bilateral Covid-19 pneumonia. In particular, according to what emerged from the study coordinated by Saverio Cinti, expert from the Polytechnic University of Marche, in collaboration with colleagues from the University of Milan and the Université Côte d’Azur, everything starts from killer fat particles which, released following the destruction of fat cells, they travel in the blood. These then manage to reach more organs and, once they reach the lungs, they flatten on the alveoli creating a membrane that surrounds them and causes shortness of breath. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal “International Journal of Obesity”.

The role of fat-soluble anti-inflammatory drugs

deepening





Covid in Italy and in the world: today’s news 7 February. DIRECT

To elaborate their thesis, the researchers collected new data directly from the tissues of 19 individuals who died from Covid-19 and from those of 23 who died from other causes. The experts, among other things, were able to confirm what had already been discovered in 2020, in another study, namely that the disease caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus “causes fat embolisms responsible for bilateral pneumonia”. Cinti himself reported this in an interview granted to the Ansa agency. According to the expert, “the implications for therapy are important because”, also according to the opinion of the pharmacologists who participated in the research, “it would be good to intervene as early as possible with fat-soluble anti-inflammatory drugs”. What could be achieved? Drugs of this type, Cinti reported, are able to dissolve in fats and would allow to attack the lipids released in the blood after the destruction of fat cells. This latter mechanism is triggered because, in obese people, the fat cells are constantly subjected to the request to store more fat and gradually grow larger, accumulating stress, until they completely disintegrate and die.

The researchers’ conclusions

For scholars engaged in research, then, visceral fat cells are more susceptible to similar degradation phenomena and, in practice, the mechanism linked to the circulation of fatty emboli is more frequent in people suffering from obesity. As confirmed by Cinti, the possibility that the lipids released with the death of the fat cells could travel in the blood “has been very strong since the beginning of our research”. Then came the confirmation, thanks to the help of the images obtained with the electron microscope. “We saw the vacuoles of free lipids generated by the death of fat cells enter the blood,” explained the expert, pointing out how, later, the researchers found them also inside the lungs. It is precisely here that scholars have noticed the membrane-shaped structures position themselves at the interface between air and blood, effectively blocking gas exchanges. Ultimately, the researchers further explained, the fact that membranes (the so-called “hyaline membranes”) were formed on the lungs of Covid positive patients was known, but “it was not understood that they were lipid in nature and the confirmation arrived from the observations made with the electron microscope ”, commented Cinti. Without forgetting that fat emboli have also been noted in obese individuals who have not had Covid-19, but that “the situation evolves very differently if the lungs are inflamed”, precisely because of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Two, therefore, the confirmations arrived from the study. The first is pulmonary fat embolism in 100% of Covid-19 patients, the second explains why obese people with the disease, especially those with visceral obesity, may run into a worse prognosis.