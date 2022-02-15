“Covid causes permanent erection problems,” the alert in a study

Covid also leads to erection problems. This is explained by a study conducted by American and Italian researchers: according to the research, the male population infected with Covid has a three times greater risk of developing erection problems, in particular referring to cases of long Covid.

The case of testosterone

First of all, in the study published last week in Nature, he recalls that the virus tends to affect men more than women, who if they become infected have more chances of developing a severe form: among the causes it is hypothesized that testosterone, the male hormone, is involved. in the process of infection. According to the study, “a severe form of the disease affects the male reproductive organs and can lead to erectile dysfunction.” Furthermore, the loss of taste and smell caused by Covid would be caused by a neurological impact, which could also have an impact on libido. And it is also the psychological aspect caused by the pandemic with its corollary of economic pressures and health concerns that have impacted on sexual life, as well as on relationships between partners.

The long-term consequences

Research has focused on the vascular consequences of Covid, which would reach the endothelial cells of the penis that allow blood to flow during an erection. The combination of these mechanisms: psychological, neurological and hormonal, vascular, can induce erectile dysfunction. A dysfunction that could have lasting consequences, including, in severe cases, future brain and vascular problems that could lead to death.