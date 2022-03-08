Covid changes the brain: the discovery from resonances

New scientific evidence has been found in subjects infected with the COVID-19: some MRI scans have shown that even after a mild infection, the overall size of the brain was slightly reduced, with less gray matter in the parts related to smell and memory. In practice, small structural changes have been observed. This was revealed by a study just published in the scientific journal Nature by Gwenaëlle Douaud, researcher and associate professor at the Wellcome Center for Integrative Neuroimaging at the University of Oxford.

“Here’s what we found out”

“ We were looking into an essentially mild infection to see if there were any differences in the brains of those infected with Covid and how much their brains had changed compared to those who had not been infected, it was a real surprise. “said the lead author of the work to Bbc. Scientists looked at the resonances of 785 patients divided into two groups: 401 of them four and a half months after infection, 96% of whom had developed mild Covid and 384 who had never had the disease. All of them, for research reasons other than this study, had undergone two brain MRI scans approximately 36 months (three years) apart.

The results showed that the second resonance, the veterans from Covid had several structural and anatomical alterations of the brain such as a reduction of the cerebral cortex and the reduction of the overall volume with evident damage to the olfactory cortex. The surprising thing was that the brain size was reduced by 0.2 to 2%. The loss of gray matter, as mentioned, was more evident in the areas of smell and memory, so much so that those who had recently recovered from the disease found it more difficult than usual to carry out complex mental tasks.

What will happen over time

Experts think that Sars-Cov-2 is able to go back to the brain via the olfactory bulbs, triggering deleterious inflammatory processes and probably even direct damage. “ It remains to be seen if and when the clinical picture is reversible over time “says Douaud.” We must keep in mind that the brain is really about plastic – adds – by this we mean that it can heal on its own, so there is a good chance that, over time, the harmful effects of the infection will subside The most significant loss of gray matter has been in the olfactory areas, but it is unclear whether the virus directly attacks this region or whether the cells simply die from inactivity after people with Covid lose their sense of smell.

The difference between variants

Furthermore, it is unclear whether all variants of Covid are capable of causing this damage: MRIs were performed when the original virus and the Alpha variant were prevalent and loss of smell and taste was a primary symptom. However, the number of people infected with the newer Omicron variant reported that these two symptoms dropped dramatically. The most important studies conducted so far had hypothesized that only severe forms of Covid cause neurological alterations with evidence above all in hospitalized patients: the new discovery opens another frontier in the battle but above all in the prevention of Sars-Cov-2.