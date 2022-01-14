Covid, changes the count of admissions excluding asymptomatic positives in the hospital for other causes – Health

Patients admitted to hospital for causes other than Covid who test positive for the SasrCoV2 virus, but asymptomatic, if assigned in isolation to the ward of the disease, will be counted as a ‘case’ Covid but will not be counted among the hospitalizations of the disease. Covid Medical Area. This without prejudice to the principle of separation of paths and patient safety. The new circular of the Ministry of Health provides for this, which accepts the requests of the Regions in this sense.

Meanwhile, according to the data of Agenas, from Monday, however, Calabria, which has the intensive at 20% and the ordinary departments at 38%, Piedmont, respectively 23% and 33%, and Sicily could pass in orange., which has 20% resuscitations and 33% Covid wards. But if the trend does not reverse, the next few weeks will see another 10 regions change color: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Marche, the province of Trento, Tuscany and Veneto have exceeded the 20% threshold in the intensive while Liguria, Umbria Lombardia, and Valle d’Aosta are already over 30% of employment in the Covid departments.