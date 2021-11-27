Covid children: the Iss Report speaks of a surge in cases between 6 and 11 years and vaccine efficacy

Spike in Covid cases among children. To tell it is the report of the ISS. According to data from the Higher Institute of Health, in the last week there is an increase in the incidence in all age groups and in particular in the population under the age of 12. “In the period from 8 to 21 November 2021, 31,365 new cases were reported in this population, of which 153 hospitalized and 3 hospitalized in intensive care – reads the Report – In the last week there is an increase in the incidence in all age groups and in particular in the population under the age of 12, confirmed the trend observed in the previous week, with 27% of the total cases diagnosed in the school age population. 51% of school age cases were diagnosed in the age group 6-11 years and it is in this group that “there is, starting from the second week of October, a greater increase in the incidence, with a surge in the last two weeks”. And again: “Yes it also highlights an increase in the hospitalization rate in the under three-year group (just over 2 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants) in the last few weeks, while in the other age groups it is stable “, the Report also reads.

Other data in the Report concern the efficacy of the vaccine at six months. “Six months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness in preventing any symptomatic or asymptomatic diagnosis of COVID-19 drops from 72% to 40% compared to non-vaccinated people,” it reads. But vaccination efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high. “For those vaccinated with a full course for less than six months it is 91% compared to the unvaccinated, while it is 81% for those vaccinated with a full course for more than six months compared to those not vaccinated”.

However, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains how the level of protection by the vaccine against serious Covid disease continues to remain high. And he tells it with numbers and percentages. In the last month, the rate of intensive care in unvaccinated people in Italy was 6.7 per hundred thousand, while in those vaccinated for less than six months it was 0.54 per hundred thousand, that is 12 times lower. The Report reads: “In the last 30 days 61,908 cases (37.7%) were notified among the unvaccinated, 4,260 cases (2.6%) among the vaccinated with incomplete cycle, 81,740 cases (49.7%) among the vaccinated with full course within six months, 15,519 (9.4%) among full course vaccinates for over six months and 969 cases (0.6%) among full course vaccinates with additional / booster dose. 49.1% of hospitalizations, 64.2% of ICU admissions and 44% of deaths occurred among those who did not receive any vaccine doses “.

Meanwhile, record of third doses yesterday. To say the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to the microphones of Radio Rai 1, guest of Zapping :. “Yesterday we made the record of third doses, over 270 thousand – explains Speranza – even the first doses have increased: for many days the figure was between 15 and 18 thousand first doses, and yesterday we made 25 thousand”.