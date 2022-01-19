Covid: children’s hearts recover quickly from MIS-C – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, 19 JAN – The heart function of children who have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) as a complication of Covid returns to completely normal levels within 3-4 months. The results of a study coordinated by the University of Pennsylvania and published in the Journal of the American Heart Association are encouraging.



MIS-C occurs on average between a month and a month and a half after Covid and can cause inflammation in different parts of the body, from the heart to the lungs, from the kidneys to the gastrointestinal tract. It is estimated that 80-85% of MIS-C cases have abnormalities in the function of the left ventricle, the chamber of the heart that pushes blood around the body.



The study looked at 60 children with an average age of 11 who had been admitted to two Philadelphia hospitals for MIS-C between April 2020 and January 2021 and compared cardiological examinations during the course of the disease and in subsequent months with those of as many children who had not had MIS-C or Covid. After an important initial decay, which, due to the contractility problems of the left ventricle, affected 81% of children, an improvement in cardiac function was observed already after the first week of hospitalization and within three to four months there was a full recovery. . The study found no lasting coronary anomalies. The researchers also performed investigations that also ruled out the persistence of hidden heart damage that did not have immediate clinical repercussions.



“The healing of these children has been excellent,” said study coordinator Anirban Banerjee. “Our results can also provide guidance for a gradual return to sports three to four months after resolving heart problems. Tests required for clearance include electrocardiograms and echocardiograms,” concludes the cardiologist who also recommends. performing a cardiac MRI scan for children who have had the most severe dysfunctions. (HANDLE).

