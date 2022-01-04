Covid: Chile, zoo vaccinates nine cats and one orangutan – Chronicle

A zoo in a Chilean town vaccinated ten animals, including nine felines, against the coronavirus in first experiment of this kind in all of Latin America. They received a special serum in the zoo of Buin, a small municipality on the outskirts of Santiago, a three-year-old Bengal tiger named Charly, a 26-year-old orangutan named Sandai, along with three lions, two other tigers and three pumas.

Felines and the orangutan were chosen for this experimental vaccination campaign as they belong to species considered to be at high risk of contracting Covid: all received yesterday the second dose of a vaccine developed specifically for animals and not yet on the market. The first dose was given to them on December 13th.

Until now dozens of animals in zoos around the world have contracted the virus: from lions in Singapore, to hippos in Belgium, to gorillas in the United States. Numerous zoos in the US have announced vaccination campaigns for their guests.