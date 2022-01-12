Covid: China, 3 sentences of up to 57 months, prevention violated – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 12 JAN – Three people responsible for a cargo handling company in the port city of Dalian, in Liaoning, have been sentenced to prison terms of between 39 and 57 months for violating disease prevention and treatment regulations infectious, including the non-use of masks, due to facts dating back to the end of 2020.



The sentence was handed down by the court on Friday, but was leaked by Chinese media today, reconstructing the local November 2020 outbreak generated, according to local health authorities, by a foreign merchant ship carrying contaminated imported cold chain goods. After the assessment of four asymptomatic employees of the company of the three convicts, fined for 800,000 yuan (126 thousand dollars), the mismanagement of the emergency brought the total number of infections to 83, including confirmed and asymptomatic infections.



According to the Dalian court, the three did not carry out due supervision of the operating personnel who, among other things, did not wear masks according to the requirements and who ate meals with contaminated protective clothing. In addition, the lack of quarantine led to several traders and consumers in a city mall contracting the virus. (HANDLE).

