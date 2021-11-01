Covid China, Beijing strengthens restrictions: stop to indoor activities and cut flights

Less than a hundred days before the start of the Winter Olympics, the Chinese capital returns to expand the measures against the pandemic: banquets suspended, restrictions on exhibitions, forums and corporate events. The Chinese civil aviation body has reduced international flights to and from the Asian country, bringing them to 408 per week for the duration of the winter

The fear of Covid returns to Beijing, where restrictive measures have been strengthened after the latest cases of contagion that hit the Chinese capital, less than a hundred days before the start of the Winter Olympics. On Friday the country recorded 64 new infections: of these 48 are of local transmission, including two registered in Beijing, in the northern district of Changping. Overall, since the beginning of the last wave, 29 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the city, 27 of which have been confirmed and two asymptomatic (COVID: THE UPDATES – THE SPECIAL).

Stop at exhibitions, conferences and indoor activities read also



Covid China, Lanzhou city in lockdown Beijing has suspended hotel banquets, curtailed conventions, exhibitions, forums and corporate events, municipality spokesman Xu Hejian announced, adding that the recently opened Universal Studios has entered a “state of emergency” . The deputy director of the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pang Xinghuo, called the situation of the pandemic in Beijing “serious and complex”, stressing that activities in closed places, such as gambling halls, will be suspended.

The appeal to tourists read also



Covid, China begins vaccinating children aged 3 to 11 Loading... Advertisements Among the measures launched by Beijing there is also the suspension of inter-provincial tourist trips: those who have not yet left, said Zhou Weimin, an official of the Beijing Culture and Tourism Office, “must cancel or modify the ‘tour itinerary’, while the tour groups in Beijing will have to cooperate with the local health authorities, and undergo a swab before being able to return to their places of origin.

Reduced international flights throughout the winter read also



Covid, fears of outbreaks in China: Beijing marathon postponed The fear of an increase in infections has also been reflected in air traffic: about half of the flights scheduled on Friday at the two Beijing airports have been canceled, according to data from the Chinese platform Feichangzhun which monitors air flights. Separately, the Chinese civil aviation body, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has also reduced international flights to and from the Asian country, bringing them to 408 per week for the duration of the winter, until March. next, compared to 644 last summer. The change is “in line with the relevant requirements of epidemic prevention” and with the lines adopted by the Chinese body, the CAAC said.

The cases read also



In China, Covid cases increase, Wuhan marathon canceled According to the Friday updates of the National Health Commission, domestic infections have been ascertained in Inner Mongolia (19), Gansu (12), Heilongjiang (9) and Qinghai (3), while residual infections have been ascertained in Beijing. (2) and Ningxia (2) and one in Yunnan. As for the imported cases, the Commission mentioned Guangdong (4), Shanghai and Guangxi (three each), two in Zhejiang and Yunnan, and one in both Beijing and Inner Mongolia. In the Chinese capital, in particular, the infections have exceeded 30 starting from October 17, the day of the detection of the first outbreak connected to the Delta variant.