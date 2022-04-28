Covid China: cases on the rise, almost lockdown in Beijing. What’s happening – Foreign

After Shanghai, the alarm for a resurgence of the Covid-19 infection also involves the capital, Beijing. Infections in the city are on the rise, albeit at very low figures. But the policy of the Dragon on the coronavirus front, as we know, is to try to pursue the goal of zero contagion: away, therefore, to the “armor plating” of Beijing. The authorities have the movement of residents out of the city is temporarily prohibited on the occasion of the holidays for May 1st, the anniversary dedicated to workers, of great importance in China. A provisional stop, waiting for the final test results to arrive. All of this compared to 56 new infections today (out of 21.54 million residents, at the 2018 census), according to the calculation updated by the health authorities of the municipality. In fact: the increase of 10 cases compared to yesterday, advised the authorities to “fence” Beijing, preventing citizens from leaving.

“At present, epidemic prevention and control in the city is at a critical time,” said the deputy director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing. Pang Xinghuoand “although most of the infections are related to the outbreak in the Chaoyang district, there are still sporadic hidden sources of infection within society.”

The Chaoyang districtwhere many foreigners live, remains the main source of concern: in the district, which is located on the eastern side of the capital, the health authorities have conducted a second round of resident testing which involved 3.84 million people. Seven tubes tested positive for screening initial, according to the results released today. The third round of population tests is scheduled for tomorrow, district administration number two, Yang Beibei announced. Until the final results of the tests are obtained, the authorities are asking citizens to collaborate with anti-epidemic operations and, warned the representative of the Propaganda Department of the municipality of the Chinese capital, Chang Weibei, the residents are sent to “reduce social contacts, not to meet or leave Beijing”.