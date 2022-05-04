Covid: China, close to Beijing on subway and buses – Asia

Beijing launches another tightening to contain the wave of Covid-19, closing dozens of subway stations and suspending bus lines in efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have still been in lockdown for over a month. At the same time, new critical situations emerge in China such as Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan with nearly 13 million inhabitants, which has ended up among the nearly 50 cities in total or partial anti-pandemic blockade.

The Chinese capital has closed more than 40 subway stations, about a tenth of the network, and 158 bus lines, municipal companies said, specifying that the main block affects the district of Chaoyang, the epicenter of the wave of Covid. 19. The city has reported 51 new cases and has for more than a week launched mass tests in order to find the transmission lines of the virus, after having closed schools, restaurants (active only for the takeaway service) and some shopping centers. . Beijing, which has around 23 million residents, is grappling with a new round of three mass swabs in 12 of its 16 total districts, following the ones done last week.

According to the latest data, Shanghai has found 63 new cases outside the lockdown areas, fueling new fears about the danger of the Omicron variant.

Overall, China recorded 353 cases of internal transmission on Tuesday, including 260 in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission. Also in the Chinese financial hub, 4,722 asymptomatic patients out of a total of 5,075 were recorded, as well as 16 new deaths.