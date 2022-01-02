Covid: China closes last week 2021 with record cases – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 01 – China closed the last week of 2021 with the highest number of coronavirus cases locally recorded in a seven-day period since it suppressed the first wave of infections in the country almost two years ago.



The National Health Commission, reports the Guardian, has reported 175 new community infections in the last 24 hours, a figure that brings the total of local symptomatic cases in mainland China in the last week to 1,151.



The wave was mainly driven by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and technological center of Xi’an, a city of 13 million. The city, now in lockdown for 10 days, has marked 1,451 local symptomatic cases since December 9, the highest toll for any Chinese city in 2021.



As is known, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics next month. (HANDLE).

