Covid China, dogs-robots and drones in Shanghai to keep order in the lockdown- Corriere.it

Authorities try to use mechanized weapons in the Shanghai battle against Covid. Cases in the city remain high, albeit largely asymptomatic: and Xi Jinping seems to want to continue the policy of dynamic zero (and hard lockdowns)

They are also deploying robot-dogs And drones the authorities of Shanghai to keep order among the population of the megalopolis, tired of the restrictions of the lockdown imposed at the end of March. Videos disseminated on Chinese social media show scenes between the apocalyptic and the farcical: deserted streets, emptied of traffic and inhabitants, are crossed by species of radio-controlled metal dachshunds spreading instructions with a loudspeaker fixed on the rump: Stay home, put on a mask, wash your hands often, prevent pandemic with scientific methods. The people of Shanghai with humor and on Weibo (the Mandarin Twitter) the stunt of the robot-dogs were mocked: It was not enough that the “bianconi” barking orders (so are called the vigilantes in protective suits who direct the health operations), now the remote-controlled hatches have been called for reinforcement.

Instead, he also alarmed the other idea of ​​the municipal public security office, which he sent out drones flying between the buildings of Shanghaito discourage people who had begun to look out from balconies at night and shout their frustration against indefinite confinement. Check your desire for freedom. Do not open the windows to sing or shout, this increases the risk of transmitting the coronavirus, scans the recording broadcast by the drone. Behind the operation of mechanized dogs and drones is the attempt by the authorities to project an image of technological science in the management of this health crisis. And also the difficulty of employing even more humans in the battle of Shanghai.

The government sent around 40,000 doctors and nurses from other provinces to the city; large e-commerce companies have sent thousands of young people to strengthen the home delivery system for food and basic necessities. But checking 26 million people with tampons almost daily and bringing food and water home to everyone is a logistical enterprise that is not doing well even in China with large numbers. Even today the numbers of infections are slightly increasing: 27,600, even if in the vast majority asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. From 1 Marchwhen the Omicron alarm started, about 250,000 cases have been identified in Shanghai, 96% asymptomatic; a few dozen patients in critical conditions; not even a dead person, in the declarations of the authorities. Yet now For three weeks, 26 million people have been locked in their homes. There is no fiduciary self-isolation for the asymptomatic: those who test positive are sent to confinement in huge sheds with improvised and deficient toilets. The government warns that if the wave of infections were not stifled and spread to the rest of China, the health system would collapse. However, some doubts about the management of the anti-coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai, must have come to the health and political authorities if he has decided to also intervene Xi Jinping. The Chinese president says: We must continue to put the people above all, life above all, we must adhere to scientific accuracy, at dynamic zero in the circulation of Covid-19. Nice speech, but what does it mean? That the line does not change e Shanghai people will have to stay home until further noticeperhaps spread by a robot dog or a drone.

