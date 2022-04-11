Covid: China, Guangzhou launches tests on 18 million people – World

The authorities of Guangzhouthe capital of the rich Guangdong province, have decided on new containment measures from the pandemic COVID-19: test mass for 18 million people, closure of schools in presence until April 17, travel authorized only with a test done within 48 hours e suspension of public events. The move, just weeks after the lockdown of 17 million residents of nearby Shenzhen, was taken after the local health department found 18 cases of Covid-19 and 9 asymptomatic on Sunday.

TO ShanghaiMeanwhile, the restrictive measures remain in force: the city of 26 million inhabitants has set a new combined record of almost 26,100 cases, of which 914 with symptoms.

Across China, others were registered on Sunday 1184 cases of Covid-19 of which 1,164 of local transmission (187 in Jilin and 914 in Shanghai) and 20 imported, according to the updates of the National Health Commission, according to which asymptomatic carriers were 26,411, among 66 from abroad, 797 detected in Jilin and 25,173 in Shanghai.

The country is grappling with the worst wave of infectionsi since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago due to the Omicron variant and its highly transmissible sub-variants: the national outbreak now extends from Shanghai to Guangzhou to the northern provinces. L’Chinese financial hub keep staying in lockdown with most of the people forced to stay in their homes and receive food at home, about a week after the original end of the block structured in two parts to create as little discomfort as possible for the population. All 11 districts of Guangzhou, on the other hand, have started a mass test round: the municipality is transforming a exhibition center in a emergency hospital.

Beijing did not report any new locally transmitted cases on Sunday even though it decided to strengthen prevention measures, while the surrounding Hebei province reported 100 asymptomatic. Other major cities, including Xi’an, Chengdu, Suzhou, and Nanjing, each reported fewer than 10 infections with symptoms. THE various lockdowns they led to the blocking of production activities, fueling fears about job losses and GDP points: Morgan Stanley, for example, recently cut growth forecasts for China from 5.1% to 4.6%. However, Citi analysts have raised their estimates, from 4.7% to 5.0%, on expectations that the impact of Covid-19 on the economy should translate into greater monetary fiscal stimulus by the central government.