Covid China, lockdown in Shanghai: surge in cases with a new variant

What is happening in China? In the nation that has adopted the “zero contagion” system, however, there is a real surge in Covid cases. The latest available data speak of 13,146 new cases of Covid recorded in 24 hours: this is the highest level after the peak reached in the first pandemic wave two years ago when, from Wuhan, the virus spread all over the world. The situation in Shanghai in particular is alarming. The Chinese health authorities, who have surveyed a new suspected subtype of the Omicron variant right in the Shanghai area of ​​the megalopolis, report the particularly difficult situation. Currently, in fact, there are about 25 million people in lockdown: “In this area, in the city of Shanghai – explain the Chinese authorities – about 70% of the new infections are concentrated”.







The data

Yesterday in mainland China, 1,366 new infections of Covid-19 with local transmission were reported. The National Health Commission made it known today. Of these, 836 emerged in Jilin, 425 in Shanghai and 16 in Fujian. Furthermore, the imported infections detected in mainland China are a total of 39, compared with the 51 detected the previous day. Following the healing of 1,848 patients, yesterday the number of Covid-19 cases in therapy was 25,724, of which 54 in serious conditions. There have been no further disease-related deaths and the death toll remains unchanged at 4,638. Yesterday also saw the report of 11,862 asymptomatic, of which 11,771 locally transmitted and 91 imported. Among the asymptomatic, 8,581 cases were reported in Shanghai and 2,742 in Jilin. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China, updated as of April 3 and which includes both local and imported cases, is 156,143.

The situation in Shanghai

As mentioned, the situation in the Chinese megalopolis is worrying. In fact, about 10 thousand health workers arrived from mainland China, coming from different divisions and headed to Shanghai, where infections are growing. “The reason for this sending is to provide help in the fight against Covid-19” local health authorities said yesterday. On the same day, in fact, thousands of medical workers from areas such as Tianjin and the provinces of Hubei, Jiangxi and Shandong arrived in the megalopolis of 25 million inhabitants on board 10 high-speed trains. “All 30 members of our team have volunteered for the job and many of them have already taken part in the fight against the epidemic in Hubei,” explains Hao Shu’an, head of a medical team in the district of Tianjin Jinnan. Some of these teams are already working in makeshift hospitals and, according to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, are ready to receive mild cases and asymptomatic carriers.

In a makeshift hospital in the Chongming district with over 2,700 beds, more than 650 doctors from Anhui province are working with a local medical team. The facility planned to receive the first batch of 1,300 mild cases and asymptomatic carriers last night.