Covid: China, new infections at highs from the first wave peak – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, APRIL 03 – Yesterday 13,146 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in China, the highest figure since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago. This was stated by the local health authorities.



These are “1,455 patients with symptoms” and “11,691 asymptomatic”, while “no new deaths have been reported,” the National Health Commission said in a statement, with the highly contagious variant of Omicron spreading to more than one. dozen of Chinese provinces.



Almost all 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai, the economic capital of China, have been in lockdown since Saturday. In recent days the city has become the epicenter of a new wave of contamination linked to Omicron. Several tens of millions of Chinese are also in lockdown in the north-east of the country, the cradle of the automotive industry.



China, where the coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019, is one of the last countries in the world to practice a “zero Covid” policy aimed at preventing the emergence of new cases through draconian lockdowns, mass tests, systematic isolation of infected people and partial closure of borders. (HANDLE).

