Covid: China, new leap in cases in Shanghai to 28,000 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, APRIL 14 – The cases of Covid-19 marked a new leap in Shanghai, reaching 28,000 on Wednesday, almost 2,000 more than the previous day, according to updates from the National Health Commission: the financial hub of the In fact, China has ascertained 2,573 infections and 25,146 asymptomatic carriers.



Across the country, domestic infections rose to 2,999, of which 325 in Jilin, 47 in Guangdong and 9 each in Zhejiang and Fujian. The remaining part, in addition to Shanghai, belongs to another 14 provinces and regions. In addition, 21 cases have been imported.



The total number of asymptomatic people was 26,391 units, of which 26,318 local and 73 imported: after Shanghai, the most significant share belongs to Jiilin (674), a province which has been in lockdown for about a month.



The most critical situation in China remains in Shanghai, which set a new daily record in spite of the lockdown, when President Xi Jinpng called for a redoubling of government research and efforts for a more effective “zero-dynamic strategy.” Covid “. The Municipal Health Commission has announced that the city currently has nine people positive for the virus in serious condition, including eight between the ages of 70 and 93, and at high risk for serious illness and because they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.



Another factor of controversy, especially on social media, is the financial support that cities are offering to businesses, amounting to approximately $ 52 billion, to overcome the block and stop of activities, rather than support families.



The aim, according to Beijing officials, is to preserve the jobs of companies, but many families forced to stay home for weeks are struggling with expenses such as rent to pay and other costs of daily living, according to to the most recurring posts. A total of 45 cities are imposing partial or total lockdowns, according to estimates by the Japanese broker Nomura, limiting circulation to about 370 million people. (HANDLE).

