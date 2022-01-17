Covid: China Post, sanitize all foreign correspondence – Politics

There are 258 thousand new Covid-19 positives and 385 deaths recorded yesterday in India, according to the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Also according to the government, the Omicron variant was identified in 8,209 patients, with an increase of 6.2 percent on the previous day. In general, hospitalization rates across the country stood at 35/38 percent of positives. India today turned the mark of one year from the start of the vaccination campaign; the country reached 570 million doses administered until yesterday. In New Delhi, for the first time in two weeks the curve of new positives has turned downward: Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that it can be expected that the peak of the infected has been reached and that he hopes to be able to ease in a few days some of the many restrictions.

In China The postal authority has issued an order to ensure that all correspondence from abroad is sanitized amid fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, strengthening disinfection, ventilation and tests on workers in the sector. The single case of Omicron detected so far in Beijing has been traced back to a document from Canada in which strains of Omicron similar to those in North America and Singapore were found. The variant was detected on the outer packaging and inner surface, Beijing health authorities revealed today, according to official media.

In France About sixty deputies of different political backgrounds have appealed to the Constitutional Council against the bill establishing the so-called ‘vaccinal pass’, the transalpine equivalent of the Super green pass, adopted yesterday in the Paris Parliament. The appeal against the provision strongly desired by the current administration of President Emmanuel Macron was promoted by France Insoumise, the party of the alternative left led by the presidential candidate in April, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. According to La France Inoumise, this new instrument adopted by the government to fight the coronavirus represents an outrage “to personal freedom, the right and respect for privacy, freedom of movement, the right of collective expression of ideas and opinions as well as the right to lead a family life “. While recalling “the importance of vaccination”, the promoters of the appeal believe that the benefits of this “masked vaccination obligation” on the containment of the virus are not proven.