Covid: China reports the first deaths in the country since 2020 in confined Shanghai

Authorities report three deaths in Shanghai's latest Covid outbreak

China reported the deaths of three people from Covid in Shanghai for the first time since the financial center went into lockdown in late March.

A statement from the city’s health commission said the victims were between 89 and 91 years old and had not been vaccinated.

Shanghai officials said only 38% of residents over the age of 60 are fully vaccinated.

The city is now going to carry out another round of mass testing, which means the strict lockdown will continue for a fourth week for most residents.

