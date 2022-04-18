Covid: China reports the first deaths in the country since 2020 in confined Shanghai

Drafting

18 April 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, The deceased would be older people without vaccination

China reported the deaths of three people from Covid in Shanghai for the first time since the financial center went into lockdown in late March.

A statement from the city’s health commission said the victims were between 89 and 91 years old and had not been vaccinated.

Shanghai officials said only 38% of residents over the age of 60 are fully vaccinated.

The city is now going to carry out another round of mass testing, which means the strict lockdown will continue for a fourth week for most residents.

Until now, China had reported that no one had died of covid in the city, a claim that is increasingly being questioned.

Monday’s deaths were also the first officially recognized covid-related by authorities across the country since March 2020.

Analysis by Robin Brant – Shanghai Correspondent

The timing of this announcement is strange.

In the first place because, up to this point, it was almost impossible to think that anyone in a city of almost 25 million inhabitants had succumbed to this wave of the virus.

But second, and more importantly, we know that there have already been deaths after contracting covid in this outbreak. The media have reported this.

It happened with dozens of elderly patients in a single hospital in Shanghai. But the authorities did not count them as official deaths from covid. Apparently, they died from underlying problems.

So, What has changed? The answer is that nothing seems to have changed in terms of clinical evaluations.

People with underlying health conditions died after testing positive, but the death rate remained zero.

Now three people have died in very similar circumstances but the official death toll has risen.

It is fair to ask: is this why the authorities have decided that they need to make public the dangers of this great wave of a virus against which only half of Chinese over 60 years of age are fully vaccinated?

Because until now this was a virus that the Shanghai authorities had warned could devastate the population – why else would they shut down the city? – and yet it had not officially killed anyone.

In a statement announcing the deaths, the Shanghai Health Commission said the three people died in hospital on Sunday despite “all efforts to resuscitate them.”

The agency added that the three people had underlying health conditions.

Since the discovery of an omicron outbreak three weeks ago, the city has been under strict lockdownwhich has angered residents.

Millions of people have been confined to their homes, and anyone who tests positive is sent to quarantine centers.

In recent weeks, many have taken to social media to complain about restrictions and lack of food.

image source, Reuters Caption, There is no set date for the end of the confinement in Shanghai.

People have been forced to ask for food and water and wait for the government to hand out vegetables, meat and eggs.

Analysts estimate that many are running out of supplies.

The extension of the shutdown has overwhelmed delivery services, grocery store websites and even government supply distribution.

But with more than 20,000 new cases per daythe authorities are in trouble.

In recent weeks, the city has turned exhibition halls and schools into quarantine centers and set up makeshift hospitals.

The recent increase in cases in China, although small compared to some countries, is a significant challenge for the Asian giant’s “covid zero” strategywhich uses rapid lockdowns and aggressive restrictions to contain any outbreaks.

China’s policy contrasts with that of the most countries that are trying to live with the virus.

But the higher transmissibility and milder nature of the omicron variant has raised questions about whether the current strategy is sustainable in the long term.