Covid China, Shanghai nightmare: 47 dead, here are the new restrictions – Foreign

Beijing, April 30, 2022 – Covid and Omicron variant, Beijing further tightens measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus after theShanghai nightmare. Stop for all the locals with showie entertainment, for internet cafes and even at group visits in the city during the ‘long weekend’ of four days, on the occasion of the first of Maywhich begins today, days that the Chinese often use to travel.

Not only. After five public holidays, access to public spaces will be further restricted. From 5 May a negative Covid test carried out in the last week to enter “many public places and to take public transport,” according to a statement released on the WeChat profile of the capital administration. For activities such as sporting events and group travel, participants will then need to submit a negative Covid test from the past 48 hours, along with proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

New restrictions

The Global Times wrote about “strict control measures” for the busiest places in the city decided by local authorities which also provide the closure of all cinema in the capital.

From 5 May the people of Peking will have to submit a Covid test unsuccessful to access public places. This rule also applies to sporting events and group travel, with the addition of a certificate that documents that the vaccination cycle against Covid has been completed.

How many are the infections

In Beijing there are 54 new infections from Coronavirus confirmed by the health authorities. In the capital, three rounds of mass tests in 11 districts have been concluded, with “restrictions” imposed in communities with confirmed cases, the CGTN only reports. Throughout the Asian giant they are reported 1,410 new local infections (1.249 of which a Shanghai, theater of protests against hard lockdown) e 9,293 cases related to asymptomatic patients (8,932 in Shanghai).

Dead

The number total of deaths from the beginning of the epidemic in China thus rises to 5,022. Shanghaiwhich has been in strict lockdown for a month – in some areas for more than a month and a half – has a total of 384 dead from the end of February.

Yesterday, the heart city of the Chinese economy confirmed others 47 deaths for complications related to Coronavirus.

China, which applies a strict policy of “zero tolerance” against Covid-19, is going through a wave of outbreaks attributed to Omicron variant which is causing a record number of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020.