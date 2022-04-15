Covid China: the lockdown in Shanghai is total, worse than 2020

Covid is crucifying Shanghai where 26 million citizens are in lockdown. Yesterday, April 14, they were at 28,000, almost 2,000 more than the previous day, according to updates from the National Health Commission: the financial hub of China, in fact, has ascertained 2,573 infections and 25,146 asymptomatic carriers.

Three weeks of total lockdowns, radical cuts to work, basic economic sectors and distribution, have put a strain on the supply of food and basic necessities. The situation in China’s third largest city in the world, where residents have literally been locked up in their homes, is so extreme that it has even been labeled a humanitarian disaster by the director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Michael Shoebridge.

An evident failure of the Chinese government, which with its zero Covid policy, not remodeled, unlike what the authorities said weeks ago, has led the Chinese megalopolis, the beating heart of the world economy, to tremble. Even if the numbers of new infections are really laughable, zero tolerance does not discount anyone.

Most of the local shops have been closed and even if the online operations have continued to guarantee the logistics, the situation is very complicated. Residents have run out of water and food in many parts of the city, medicines are scarce, small riots have broken out and food shops and pharmacies have been literally stormed and looted. While 52 million Chinese over the age of 60 are not vaccinated, the positives continue to be forcibly taken away from their families.

Shanghai residents have posted videos of drones and robot dogs telling people what to do to comply with the lockdown. So many houses have been sealed. In some cases, especially in the presence of positive people, the authorities have used bicycle locks to block the doors of the houses from the outside.

The screams from the skyscrapers

The screams from Shanghai’s skyscrapers herald despair. Many people are exhausted and there are cases of suicide. In particular, the restrictions in some areas of the city have effectively made residents “prisoners” who have not been able to obtain food and basic necessities. Shanghai, with over 26 million inhabitants, has been experiencing a forced restriction for about two weeks which is actually putting the residents’ resistance to the test.

All this while in Italy, for the first time another new variant was sequenced: not Xe, which had just arrived in our country, but Xf, isolated in Emilia-Romagna. It is a kind of mix between the Delta variant and the Omicron.