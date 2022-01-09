Covid: China, Tianjing city makes 14 million swabs for 20 cases – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 09 – The Chinese city of Tianjin began this morning to swab all its 14 million inhabitants, with the intention of completing them within two days, due to the insurgency in the port city of 20 cases of positivity to Covid, including some children and adolescents, two of which of the Omicron variant.



In compliance with the “zero tolerance” policy towards the virus, also in view of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4, the resident population of Tianjin has been invited to stay at home and undergo community molecular tests. With the caveat that as long as they are not tested negative for the swab, residents will not receive the Qr code of negativity, a ‘green pass’ that allows them to use public transport and enter shops and clubs. Tianjin, which serves as a port for Beijing, is connected to the capital, 150 kilometers away, by a high-speed railway.



In China, the cities of Xi’an, in Shaanxi province, and Yuzhou, in Henan remain in lockdown for the moment, while the population of Zhengzhou, in the same province of Henan, is also subjected to mass swabs. (HANDLE).

