Covid, China transforms a city of 5.5 million people into a ghost metropolis: aerial images

The city of Anyang in the central Chinese province of Henan has stepped up its control measures against the outbreak, as 84 local Covid-19 infections have been confirmed after the first confirmed case reported last Saturday. The municipal government has made provisions to block the movement of all vehicles and has required residents to stay indoors as long as an epidemiological investigation is underway. The city has a population of approximately 5.5 million people. The city’s earliest cases are believed to be linked to the same chain of transmission as local cases in Tianjin Municipality in northern China, which have been confirmed to be caused by the Omicron variant, according to the city’s administration communications department. by Anyang. Currently, all the supermarkets in the city have suspended their activities, apart from the sale of basic necessities. The shops have been closed and take-away services have also been suspended.

The National Health Commission reported a total of 166 confirmed cases of local coronavirus transmission across the Asian giant, 118 of them in Henan province (where the city of Anyang is located, which has confirmed cases of the Omicron variant), in addition to 33 of Tianjin.

