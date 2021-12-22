Covid, Christmas restrictions: buffer for travelers. EU closes, Italy towards new stops

Europe is heading towards an armored New Year. Many celebrations have been canceled, from Great Britain to Spain. Seven other states (Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden) follow the Italian decision – initially contested by Brussels – to introduce the obligation of a swab for any traveler at least until the first week of January. And many others decide on restrictive measures, from the strict Dutch lockdown to the Danish half lockdown to the German one. Christmas and New Year restrictions: what Draghi said. From tampons to Ffp2, the measures New vaccines, pills and variants. How do you get out of the pandemic? Open-air mask, towards the squeeze Tomorrow is the control room that will define the boundaries of the squeeze which should come into effect from 27 December. Discounted …

L’Europe goes towards a Armored New Year. Many celebrations have been canceled, from Great Britain to Spain. Seven other states (Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden) follow the Italian decision – initially contested by Brussels – to introduce thetampon obligation for any traveler. And many others decide on restrictive measures, from the strict Dutch lockdown to the Danish half lockdown to the German one.

Mask outdoors, towards the close

Tomorrow the control room is set that will define the boundaries of the squeeze that should come into force from December 27th. Discounted the imposition of mask tout court in places outdoors, except for children under the age of 6, people who cannot use it for medical reasons and for sporting activities. The obligation to wear a mask is evaluated Ffp2 on means public in places of close contact, such as cinemas, museums, stadiums and sports halls sport, indoor events with a high participation rate. We discuss the swab also for those vaccinated for parties, discos, and indoor events: the Regions are against it, Forza Italia, Lega and Pd are doubtful. It will be decided based on the latest data. Possible a reduction in the duration of the Green pass from the current 9 to 5 or 6 months and an extension of the super Green pass obligation to all public offices, and from January to private ones.

Matches behind closed doors, Germany defends itself

After having decided on the obligation of quarantine for those coming from France, Great Britain and Denmark, yesterday the German government, after a meeting with the Laender, decided on a series of restrictive measures from 28 December. The Bundesliga football matches they will be a closed doors and other major events will take place without an audience, closed discos and night clubs. Contacts will also be limited, even among vaccinated people, to a maximum of ten people, excluding children under 14 during the New Year holidays. The debate on the vaccination obligation continues. The leaders of the regions are in favor and with them all the government forces.

Hard line in the Netherlands, total lockdown

In the Netherlands until January 14th a was decided general lockdown. Non-essential shops, restaurants, recreational and sports activities, schools and hairdressers will remain closed. Furthermore, no more than two guests can be invited to the house.

Denmark cautious, close to the locals

For the whole month, stop at theaters, cinemas, concert halls and amusement parks. Cafes and restaurants will have to close at 11pm and stores will not be able to sell alcohol after 10pm. Also limit the number of people allowed in stores depending on space.

London is now betting on the pass

Reintroduced the mask mandatory in public places and collective transport and the obligation to exhibit the vaccination certification (Green pass) for access to nightclubs, concerts, the most crowded sporting events and other mass public events. Boris Johnson said there are no other restrictions before Christmas “but they may be necessary after”. These include a partial or total lockdown. London canceled the New Year’s Eve party in Trafalgar Square.

Paris bans concerts

The gallop of the epidemic pushes the French government to accelerate to transform the current health pass into a vaccination pass, following the Italian model. An extraordinary council of ministers is on this set for December 27th. The specific legislative text will be submitted to Parliament “within the first 15 days of January” for its definitive adoption. Ban on ‘non-essential’ travel with the UK. TO Paris canceled fireworks and concerts on the Champs Elisee.

Held in Austria: compulsory vaccine

There is talk of a lockdown in January, in view of the vaccination obligation that starts in February.