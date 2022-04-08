Covid, Clementi: “With the fourth dose we immediately risk reaching the seventh”

“If you want to vaccinate the frail against Covid with a certain number of doses, that’s fine. But if we go on like this for 3 months in 3 months, from booster to booster, we risk reaching the seventh dose “in a short time. “I would find it sensible that, before launching the new recalls, the epidemiological trend of the next few weeks, which is expected to decrease, is evaluated, and then it is decided whether to ‘shoot the cartridge’ of the fourth dose immediately, or to wait for September-October” . This is the reflection of Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, after today the Ministry of Health, the Higher Institute of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency and the Higher Health Council announced the groups indicated for the second booster, ie over 80, guests of the RSA and some categories of vulnerable people aged 60 and over.

“We are in the wake of that prudence that some have considered excessive” and “that characterized our attitude” on the management of Covid-19, underlines the virologist at Adnkronos Salute. “Even on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine I see this line,” he observes. “It is true that there has been this recovery of the infection and that there has also been a relative increase in deaths, as they have always been calculated, that is on the basis of the simple accounting of the positive buffer. But now the trend seems going towards a descent of cases. I ask myself: then in September-October what do you do? Immunologist Alberto Mantovani is right, when he says that the real challenge will be in autumn, that’s where the fourth dose must be evaluated. The people we vaccinate now, in April 2022, in September they will be revaccinated, in December they will be revaccinated again, in March again. It’s not a joke: it’ll get to dose 7 like this, “she warns.

“In my opinion – concludes Clementi – we could have waited and made a more updated vaccine. The vaccines must be updated” to the new variants. “What’s the point of doing these, emptying stocks? I’m perplexed.”