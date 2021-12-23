Covid, close to the Vatican: new Green pass rules

New Vatican squeeze to stem the pandemic and Covid infections, with new rules and restrictive measures regarding the Green pass. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, “considering the persistence and worsening of the current health emergency situation and the need to adopt adequate measures to combat it and ensure the safe performance of activities, also in derogation of the general regulations of the Roman Curia “, with an ad hoc decree disposes “possession obligation” of the Green pass “to all personnel (Superiors, Officials and Auxiliaries) of the Dicasteries, Bodies and Offices that make up the Roman Curia and of the Institutions connected with the Holy See, and extends to external collaborators and to those who for any other reason carry out activities at the same Bodies, to the staff of external companies e to all visitors and users“.

Furthermore, it is reiterated that “personnel without a valid green pass proving, exclusively, the status of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or recovery from the SARS-CoV-2 virus will not be able to access the workplace and must be considered unjustified absent, with the consequent suspension of pay for the duration of the absence, without prejudice to social security and welfare deductions, as well as the allowance to the family unit. The unjustified prolongation of the absence from the workplace will have the consequences foreseen by the General Regulations of the Roman Curia “.

The decree then explains that to how many “provide service in contact with the public from 31 January 2022 only the documentation proving the vaccination fulfillment of the administration of the booster dose following the primary cycle will be recognized; without prejudice to the checks entrusted to the Corps of the Gendarmerie, each Entity is required to verify compliance with the requirements, establishing the operating procedures for organizing these checks and identifying the persons in charge of ascertaining and contesting breaches of obligations “. then “subject to any further restrictions that the competent Vatican health authorities will deem necessary to order against people from countries with a high risk of contagion“.