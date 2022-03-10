Covid, cluster also in Campania: the analysis of the mathematician Cnr

The incidence of cases of COVID-19 it increased in just over two thirds of the 107 Italian provinces and, among these, in a few days the provinces in which the incidence increased by at least 10% increased from 9 to 43. This is indicated by the analysis of the data relating to the incidence of positives to molecular and antigenic tests added together, updated to March 9, elaborated by the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani,of the Institute for the Applications of Computing ‘Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr).

“The number of provinces for which the analysis of weekly differences shows a growth trend increases from 9 to 43 and whose incidence value in the last seven days is at least 10% higher than that of the previous seven days” , Sebastiani observes. «The provinces – adds the expert – are for the most part grouped into neighboring clusters, two of which are more numerous: the first includes Tuscan, Umbrian, Marche and Lazio provinces; the other provinces Lazio, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria. Considering all the provinces in which the incidence is increasing, without any minimum threshold, a total of about two thirds of all 107 provinces is reached ”.

«It should be noted that, among the 43 provinces, half of the 32 provinces that were growing exponentially in the last weeks of 2021 are included, always located along the backline of the country, from Lecco to Lecce. This suggests that there is likely a common factor inducing long-distance spread. The data on sequencing could clarify whether, as happened at the end of 2021, the diffusion of a new variant is underway “.