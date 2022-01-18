Covid contact quarantine indemnity at risk / “It costs 1 billion”: jump into Dl Sostegni?

QUARANTINE CONTACT COVID AS A DISEASE: WHAT HAPPENS

Expired December 31, 2021, the allowance recognized as illness for a positive Covid-19 contact it may not even fit into the new Decree Sostegni Ter arriving Thursday in the Council of Ministers.

The evaluation is still ongoing and will be defined between the presentation of the new Dpcm on activities exempt from the Green Pass and the next decree on refreshments for the sectors most affected by the anti-Covid closures: but pessimism filters from Palazzo Chigi and the MEF about the reconfirmation of the measure aimed at compensating workers who have come into contact with a positive person at Covid and therefore forcibly quarantined. The reason for the lack of conviction concerns the calculation made by the Ministry of Economy regarding the expense to be faced for the indemnity: “It costs a billionThe course that the state should take for the compensation of private workers (given that the state have already equated to hospitalization) amounts to this much. Without this allowance, i “contact” workers should take leave, leave or unjustified absences to deal with the quarantine.

BECAUSE YOU RISK OF SKIPPING THE BENEFIT

The figure estimated by Via XX Settembre would in fact amount to all the rest of the interventions provided for in the Sostegni Ter Decree (it is around 1 billion and 200 thousand euros): for this reason, the stop the equation between disease and Covid quarantine, for positive contacts, it is defined “likely“From the sources of Chigi to ANSA. Last year the indemnity managed to protect about 550 thousand workers, but now the conditions seem to have definitely changed: with the latest news on quarantine and isolations produced by the last two Covid Decrees they brought the strong reduction in the number of quarantines in the workplace for “contacts””, Despite the huge increase in infections with the Omicron variant in the last two months. To date, in fact, the quarantine is canceled in all vaccinated with three doses or with two for less than 4 months; it only lasts 5 days for asymptomatic close contacts who have received vaccine for more than 120 days. In fact, therefore, the perimeter of the quarantine refers only to those who are not vaccinated (in addition to those who have not completed the primary vaccination course or have done so for less than 14 days). For these reasons, technicians and the majority would be inclined not to let the state coffers spend one billion euros: the 1.2 billion instead agreed should go to compensate for the lost earnings of tourism, sports, shows, discos and major events.

