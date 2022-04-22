Covid contagion emergency: hospitalizations in medicine and the emergency room of Oristano blocked

Oristano

The patients diverted to other hospitals in Central Sardinia. The measure taken by the health leaders after the worsening of the situation

An immediate stop to hospitalizations in the Medicine department of the Oristano hospital was ordered by the general director of the ASL of Oristano Angelo Maria Serusi, given the worsening of the situation due to infections between patients and medical staff in the hospital and due to the presence of several positive in the emergency room.

In a note sent to the 118 operations center, to the emergency room and internal medicine departments of San Martino, as well as to the regional health department, the director Serusi points out that “due to an important cluster of Covid-19 patients in the Internal Medicine department, in the San Martino di Oristano Hospital it is not possible to accept new hospitalizations in the Medical area “.

The communication also reminds us that in the emergency room “there are currently 5 positive Covid-19 patients” and the 118 operations centers are invited to “send patients in the medical area to other emergency rooms on the island”.

As reported this morning by Linkoristano, the San Martino medical department has been hosting about twenty positive patients for two weeks. A number that today has reached over 30 positive patients, despite the immediate blocking of visits from relatives and the transfer of infected patients to the hospitals of Bosa and Ghilarza.

Contrary to what was arranged at the beginning of the year, in the last few weeks in the ward a clear division of premises and staff has not been made to dedicate respectively to positive and negative patients, distributed in the 55 beds of the ward, nor has there been any resorted to other hospitals for ordinary hospitalizations. Therefore, the continuous spread of infections, not only among the sick but also among the staff, is inevitable.

And even the staff is now at the center of a new emergency. Committed to coping with virus-positive and virus-negative patients simultaneously, OO.SS. and nurses, are now exhausted. Absences due to illness or accidents, as well as contagions, are therefore unavoidable. With the consequent inconvenience, especially for the numerous elderly and bedridden patients, in need of particular hygiene and sanitary measures.

A situation that the health management has decided for the moment to deal with the blockade of admissions. A measure that must be assessed whether sufficient or not, if not accompanied also by a clear division of the department and the staff to be dedicated respectively to positive and negative patients.

