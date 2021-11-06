Covid, contagion explodes in Europe: in Austria ‘lockdown’ for the unvaccinated

Rome, November 6, 2021 – TheEurope tightens its grip around those who have decided not to get vaccinated. Italy still ‘holds up’, thanks to the high number of citizens who responded to the vaccination campaign, however, the incidence and Rt, the transmissibility index, continue to rise.

The case of Austria

Meanwhile, Austria has decided to break all delay and go ‘hard ways’. Here is that don Monday 8 November it will send unvaccinated people into ‘lockdown’. The urgent decision was announced by the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP): the Austrian government, in the light of the explosion of infections, 9,388 yesterday, anticipated the stages without waiting for the increase in intensive care which was the ‘yardstick’ for applying the restrictions. From Monday the ‘2-G rule’ will come into force, which will only affect people vaccinated (geimpft) or healed within six months (genesen). Molecular (PCR) and antigenic buffers can be used, at least for the moment, only in the workplace. In many other areas of daily life, tampons will therefore cease their validity. holiday season (Weihnachten), particularly felt also in the Austrian Laender. Only people who have been vaccinated or cured will have access to restaurants, bars, Konditorei (pastry shops), accommodation facilities (from hostels to hotels). Again, only for them doors open in hairdressers and beauty centers and events. The ‘2-G Rule’ will also apply to visits to hospitals and nursing homes.









“In #Austria selective #lockdown for the unvaccinated. Other than the health dictatorship of the #greenpass”. So on Twitter Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation.

Germany: third dose for everyone and very strict measures in some Länder

For its part, Germany – struggling with a worrying surge in cases – announces the third dose for everyone, six months after the second injection. Grappling with the fourth wave, Berlin announces a new generalized phase of the prevention campaign, accompanied by a hard line towards no vax.

Indeed, the president of the Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, threatened to no longer treat those who will not accept the administration of the serum, should the pressure on health facilities rise excessively.

From Monday the Saxony – where a new lockdown is feared if we do not act “quickly”, – it will become the first German Land to limit access to restaurants, bars and cultural events to immunized people only, that is to those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid, excluding the possibility of the swab as a pass. In the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institut recorded 37,120 new cases – a new negative peak after yesterday’s one – and 154 deaths in Germany. The weekly value of the incidence of infections is also at record levels, with 169.9 patients per 100 thousand inhabitants. “The fourth wave has accelerated a lot and hits with great impetuosity. We have difficult weeks ahead of us, ”warned German Health Minister Jens Spahn.









The acceleration on the booster is therefore more and more decisive.

Malta

Malta, which with 94% is the country with the highest rate of complete vaccinations in the continent, has also announced that third doses will be “gradually extended to all people over 12 years of age”.

United Kingdom: It is better thanks to the third doses

And it is precisely the booster that seems to have contributed crucially to the curbing of infections in the United Kingdom, where it has already been administered to over 9 million people and the slow but gradual decline in infections and the Rt infection index continues, down to below of the risk threshold of 1.

Green pass

The other measure on which the Old Continent continues to push is the green pass. The French Parliament has adopted the so-called ‘health supervision’ bill which allows the Covid certificate to be used until 31 July. And also in Brussels we are discussing common guidelines on the duration of certifications. “A deadline for vaccination certificates has not been established” at EU level, “however Member States can set rules” on the period of validity, the Commission said, underlining however that it is “still too early” to say if there will be recommendations in this regard.









Record infections in Eastern Europe

The level of infections in Eastern Europe and the Balkans remains alarming, where vaccination rates are the lowest on the continent, with negative peaks around 30% in Romania and Bulgaria. With 6,932 new cases in 24 hours, Croatia broke its negative record of daily infections and announced the return of restrictions for public events and a strengthening of the green pass. And Iceland is also announcing a new squeeze. On the other side of the world, however, in Rio de Janeiro the inmates are at their lowest since the beginning of the pandemic and the authorities aim to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in Copacabana and the Carnival with mass gatherings.

Brusaferro’s words

“This is a ‘glocal’ event, it is a pandemic but you can only solve it by starting from the municipal level: if there is no harmonization between all these elements, you do not have a prospect of going out and coming back. It is a stress that continues in the time and which we are facing but that until we are able to model these curves around the world will remain. Public health becomes a strategic asset of the country: today a state if it can have vaccines, diagnostics or drugs has a higher degree of freedom compared to those who have to depend on others “. This was stated by Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health, who spoke at the national health law conference at the Catholic University. “Europe is clearly divided into two, as if there were a wall – he added -: a central-eastern part with a large circulation of the virus and a central-western part where the virus circulates in a more controlled manner. Italy is ranks very well but we find ourselves in a crisis where vaccination coverage is low. A different response leads to different results both in terms of incidence and mortality. Prevention, then, is a paradox: when results are achieved, all those things that have determined the achievement of those results. Public health if it works well is not seen, it is important that when we overcome this situation we must maintain the infrastructures that have allowed it “.







