Covid: contagions in Gb are back, stop to free tests – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, MARCH 31 – The number of Covid infections fueled by the Omicron 2 variant in the United Kingdom is back, down for the third day in a row after the rebound of the last few weeks and settled again below 70,000 cases per day on an average of just under 5 million swabs per week. This is indicated by the latest data that also indicate a slowdown in the recent gradual increase in deaths, around an average now of about 150 daily deaths, as well as that of hospital admissions: the national total of which has not re-exceeded 20,000, with a sum of patients forced to assisted breathing in all the intensive care units of the country stops at 365.



The indication was reported as encouraging by Minister Mark Spencer, Leader of the House, during a debate in the House of Commons, during which the exponent of the Tory team of Boris Johnson rejected the criticisms of the Scottish independence opposition of the ‘Snp on the strategy of lifting all restrictions in place for over two months in England. Not without noting how hospitalizations remain proportionally lower in the English territory compared to what is recorded in Scotland, where the local executive led by the SNP, has so far maintained in force the constraint, albeit limited, of the legal obligation to use masks. in shops and public transport.



Meanwhile, from tomorrow, the deadline set for some time by the Johnson government for the end of the free distribution of anti-Covid tests on the island remains confirmed.



(HANDLE).

