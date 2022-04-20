Covid: contagions leap forward in Sicily, almost 100,000 positive in Italy

There are 7,034 new cases of Covid19 in Sicily registered against 36,476 swabs processed. Yesterday the new positives were 1,961. The positivity rate rises to 19.2% while yesterday it was 18%.

The island is now in sixth place for infections. The current positives are 127,549 with a decrease of 6,236 cases. The healed are 13,841 while the victims are 29 bringing the total of deaths to 10,406. On the hospital front, there are 943 patients, forty-three fewer than yesterday, in intensive care there are 48, four fewer than yesterday. At the provincial level there are 1,677 cases in Palermo, Catania 1,540, Messina 1,054, Syracuse 836, Trapani 688, Ragusa 473, Caltanissetta 333, Agrigento 753, Enna 280.

The new positives are back to almost 100 thousand. In fact, 99,848 infections from Covid have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 27,214. The victims are instead 205, an increase compared to 127 recorded yesterday.

There are 1,206,900 people currently positive for Covid, 1,379 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 15,858,442 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 162,098. The discharged and healed are 14,489,444, with an increase of 101,614 compared to yesterday.

There are 610,600 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 174,098. The positivity rate is 16.3%, up from 15.6% yesterday. There are 413 patients admitted to intensive care, 9 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 44. There are 10,207 people admitted to ordinary wards, which is 7 less than yesterday.

© All rights reserved