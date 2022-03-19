Covid, contagions on the rise: 162 new cases in Piacentino. No deaths

There are 162 new cases of positivity to Covid in Piacentino recorded in the last 24 hours. According to what was reported by the regional bulletin, there were no deaths while another patient was hospitalized in intensive care where a total of three patients with Covid are ill.

In the region

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,235,389 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,904 more than yesterday, out of a total of 20,046 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,153 molecular and 9,893 rapid antigenic .

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.5%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,248,507 doses were administered; of the total 3,767,617 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.8%. The third doses made are 2,715,203.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 51 (-1 compared to yesterday, -1.9%), the average age is 65.3 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 867 (-98 compared to yesterday, -10.2%), average age 74.6 years.

In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 in Piacenza (+1 compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (-1); 5 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 4 in Modena (unchanged); 18 in Bologna (+1); 6 in Ferrara (unchanged); 6 in Ravenna (+1); 1 in Cesena (-1) and 7 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalized in intensive care in Imola (-1) and Forlì (-1).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 41.8 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,018 new cases (out of a total of 254,965 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (572 out of 191,280) and Reggio Emilia (451 out of 136,017); then Ravenna (346 out of 113,684), Parma (311 out of 100,728) and Ferrara (300 out of 84,991); then Rimini (255 out of 121,032), Cesena (185 out of 69,740), Forlì (168 out of 58,315) and Piacenza (162 out of 66,473); finally, the Imola district with 136 new positive cases out of a total of 38,164 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 37,644 (+1,771). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 36,726 (+1,870), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 2,128 more than yesterday and reach 1,181,602.

Unfortunately, there are 5 deaths:

2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 72-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man)

2 in the province of Bologna (a 93-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man)

1 in the province of Ravenna (a 77-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the province of Piacenza, Parma, Modena, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been 16,143 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.