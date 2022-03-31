Covid contracts, Azzolina: “The money is not enough. Wrong accounts? What will happen to the teachers who are not vaccinated?”

After the statement of the last few hours by the Flc Cgil denouncing the insufficiency of funds from the government on the Covid staff contracts (arguing about military expenses), the comment from the former minister arrives Lucia Azzolina who posted his thoughts on his Facebook page:

“The money for the so-called Covid staff at school is not enough to extend all contracts. The alarm raised by teachers and ata, which comes from various territories, is serious. They were wrong accounts and someone notices it only on March 31st? What happens now? Will there be teachers without a contract? Will they be replaced by unvaccinated teachers who return to school but who, according to the latest decree, cannot carry out teaching activities? Confusion reigns supreme. Today the Undersecretary Sasso he says that decree must be changed. The suspicion is that having miscalculated for the renewal of contracts, we are now trying to put a patch by modifying a provision that must in any case be rewritten regardless because, numbers aside, it feeds forms of discrimination and creates problems instead of solving them “.

Azzolina then wonders what the fate of the unvaccinated teachers:

“Will unvaccinated teachers be treated as unsuitable and therefore serve for 36 hours instead of 18? Time is practically up, let’s get back to that text, but with a minimum of knowledge ”.