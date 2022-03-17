Covid, control room: from 1 May goodbye to the Green Pass

Listen to the audio version of the article

All confirmed. As anticipated by Il Sole 24 Ore, from 1 April there will no longer be a super green pass requirement in the workplace for over 50s. This is what emerged from the meeting of the control room on Covid at Palazzo Chigi. For those who have exceeded this age threshold, for which the obligation would remain in force until June 15 (with a fine of 100 euros provided for), only the basic certificate will be required in the workplace (i.e. the swab will suffice) as is the case now. for the under 50s. During the control room it was decided to keep the obligation to present the green certificate in some areas (basic or super in the different places) until April 30th. From 1 May it will no longer be necessary to show it. With at least one exception: the reinforced green pass remains until December 31, 2022 for hospital visits and RSA

From April 1st, farewell to the outdoor green pass and stadium capacity 100%



From 1 April to eat or have a coffee at an outdoor table as well as for sports activities, always outdoors, you will no longer need a green pass: neither the “base” nor the “super” one. Instead, the green pass base outdoors will still be needed in places where there is more crowds: from stadiums (which will return from 75% to 100% capacity) to concerts. From the first of April, the limited capacity of the public will expire in the open air. So even the open-air discos (now 75%) should be full capacity. As for hotels, the Ministry of Tourism line seems to have passed and customers will no longer need the Green Pass from April 1st.

Via green pass on metro, tram and bus



Also from April 1st it will no longer be necessary to be in possession of the green pass to get on the tram, metro and local buses. It remains the obligation to show it, until April 30, only for long-distance transport.

Stop quarantines and dad only for infected pupils



Not only. As anticipated in recent days, from 1 April the road map drawn up by the government to ease the anti-Covid measures also provides for the termination of the contact quarantine (the obligation of isolation remains only for the infected). Therefore, at school, Dad would remain only for those who have contracted the infection.

Goodbye Cts and commissioner: structure in Defense and then in Health

Furthermore, from 1 April Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency and consequently the CTS and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner will lapse. In their place, an ad hoc operational unit should be created, first at the Ministry of Defense (until 31 December) and then at Health (from 1 January 2023) to accompany the transitional period and complete the vaccination campaign.