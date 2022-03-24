Covid, Copasir wants to hear from Conte on the Russian mission in Italy

Policy
From lawyer, to premier and M5S leader: who is Giuseppe Conte. PHOTOSTORY
On 23 May 2018 he presented himself to Italians as a “people’s advocate”, in June he became the twenty-ninth prime minister and heads two governments. He faces the Covid-19 pandemic. In February 2021 he leaves the chair of Palazzo Chigi to Draghi. In August he officially becomes president of the Movement. Here is his political career
It was the May 23, 2018 when from the Quirinale Giuseppe Conte presented himself to the Italians with the promise of being “the people’s advocate“It has since become the twenty-nineth Prime Minister (until February 2021), he drove two governmentshe addressed the Covid-19 pandemicuntil it officially became leader of the M5S
Giuseppe Conte was born on August 8, 1964in Volturara Appula, in Puglia. He is the son of the municipal secretary Nicola Conte and the elementary school teacher Liliana Roberti. He graduated with honors in Law to the Wisdom of RomeIn the 1988
From the 2002 And full professor of private law and teaches in Roma Tre, at the University of Sassari, at the University of Florence and at the Luiss in Rome. Meanwhile he continues to exercise like lawyer. The February 27, 2018 Luigi Di Maio presents it as candidate for Minister of Public Administration in case of victory of the 5 Star Movement in the political elections