Covid, Copasir wants to hear from Conte on the Russian mission in Italy

From lawyer, to premier and M5S leader: who is Giuseppe Conte. PHOTOSTORY

On 23 May 2018 he presented himself to Italians as a “people’s advocate”, in June he became the twenty-ninth prime minister and heads two governments. He faces the Covid-19 pandemic. In February 2021 he leaves the chair of Palazzo Chigi to Draghi. In August he officially becomes president of the Movement. Here is his political career

It was the May 23, 2018 when from the Quirinale Giuseppe Conte presented himself to the Italians with the promise of being “the people’s advocate“It has since become the twenty-nineth Prime Minister (until February 2021), he drove two governmentshe addressed the Covid-19 pandemicuntil it officially became leader of the M5S

Giuseppe Conte was born on August 8, 1964in Volturara Appula, in Puglia. He is the son of the municipal secretary Nicola Conte and the elementary school teacher Liliana Roberti. He graduated with honors in Law to the Wisdom of RomeIn the 1988