Covid, coronavirus positive pangolins related to Sars Cov 2 seized in Vietnam between 2016 and 2018

Seven pangolins seized during dismantling of the illegal wildlife trade in Vietnam tested positive for coronaviruses directly related to SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. Documented in the magazine Frontiers in Public Healththis result emerges from a survey conducted by experts from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), a US foundation for the protection of natural life.

Scientists, led by Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, considered 246 Manis javanica pangolins seized in Vietnam from 2016 to 2018 during efforts to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. Working with local Vietnamese partners, the researchers recovered samples taken during the operations and tested the specimens for different coronaviruses, in order to evaluate the possibility that the pangolins could harbor potentially dangerous pathogens. Previously, experts commented, only pangolins seized in China had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2-related strains of the coronavirus.

The viruses identified in this study were very similar to those found in animals confiscated in the Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Guangxi. This work, the authors comment, constitutes further evidence that the very nature of the illegal wildlife trade may favor the transmission of infections with pandemic potential. Efforts and interventions to prevent pandemics and epidemics should therefore focus on these realities. “We know that some coronaviruses can cause serious diseases – explains Thanh Nga – our work confirms the presence of these viruses in pangolins sold illegally in Vietnam. We urge governments to suspend trade in wild animals unless it is possible to document compliance with existing wildlife regulations and to take action to counter illegal trade operations. “

Furthermore, the Asian pangolins subject to commercial transactions belonged to species considered endangered. The authors also looked at media reports of pangolin trafficking cases in Vietnam between 2016 and 2020. In many cases, scholars report, other animals were also confiscated in the roundups, such as primates, reptiles and birds. These observations, the experts point out, fuel concerns about the fact that the illicit trade in wild animals may represent a risk for the spread of pandemics and it spillover of pathogens in the human population. With this in mind, therefore, it is really important to counteract the trading of wildlife that could increase the risks to public health.

“The current guidelines – the authors observe – are too centralized on open markets and do not consider the chains of illegal trade. One is therefore required trade policy reform in this sector, which could reduce the risk of future pandemics ”. China has initiated a multisectoral crackdown on the illicit trading of wildlife and adopted a series of reforms aimed at eliminating the supply and consumption of wildlife. In Vietnam since January 2020 it has been banned from importing wild animals and in the last two years several decrees have been examined to promote public health and food safety through the proper management of wildlife. These measures, the scientists conclude, are aimed at limiting the dangers associated with spillover of potential pathogenic threats.

Valentina Di Paola