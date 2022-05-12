Covid. Costa: “After June 15 I think there will be the conditions to stop restrictions”. And on the limited number for access to Medicine he has no doubts: “It is outdated”

The Undersecretary of Health: “The country and the government have chosen the gradual approach to tackle the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing, after two years there is a different responsibility on the part of citizens, in some situations they continue to wear masks , it’s time to trust the Italians “

“The country and the government have chosen gradualness to tackle the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing, after two years there is a different responsibility on the part of citizens, in some situations they continue to wear masks, it’s time to trust the Italians. After June 15th, I believe the conditions are in place to reach a summer without restrictions ”. The Undersecretary of Health said so Andrea Costa to Radio24. And on China: “Zero contagion is utopian and unattainable”.

“We trust – added Costa – that we are facing a new phase, the important thing is to proceed with the fourth dose for the elderly and the frail because it makes them more protected, as well as booster for the approximately three million citizens who are in waiting for the booster dose. It is important to complete the vaccination cycle so that we are all protected in the event of a possible resurgence of the virus “.

Regarding the situation in China, Costa believes that the problem is linked to “a different goal, that of zero contagion, utopian and unattainable, we know it is impossible, the goal is coexistence to allow the country and hospitals to move forward and don’t be under pressure “.

The government exponent also spoke of the limited number in Medicine: “I am convinced that the limited number at the university to access the medical faculty is exceeded and that it is necessary to guarantee greater meritocracy to access university training”, said the undersecretary speaking this morning in Pisa at an initiative promoted by the Pisa university and in which he met the students.

“I do not believe that the entrance test – explained Costa – is an index of meritocracy, therefore I believe that, by sharing this reflection with the Ministry of the University, a balance can be found, perhaps by setting the verification of precise performance objectives of each student every after one, two years: I believe this is a good compromise to ensure truly merit-based access criteria more than a simple entrance test “.

