Covid: Costa, Aifa meeting on April 12 for the fourth dose for over-80s – Healthcare

“On the fourth dose, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) should meet on April 12 to provide us with the indications that we will then have to accept. To date, it is reasonable to think that we will proceed with the fourth dose for the elderly, the over-80s. This, to date, is the understanding of the scientific community. “The Undersecretary for Health said this. Andrea Costaon Radio Anch’Io, on Radio Uno.

“On the fourth dose the Ema expressed itself and indicated to proceed for the older age groups – he adds -. The Aifa will express itself within days and should be in line with the indications received from Ema”.

From May 1st, the anti-Covid rules “will change: there will be a further relaxation for the green pass which, essentially, will no longer be required”, he added.

“The only reflection is on the masks indoors whether to remove them completely or keep them in some circumstances,” he continued. “On the masks – adds Costa – I believe that the Italians in these two years have developed a very different awareness and responsibility compared to two years ago. I give the example of outdoor masks: despite the fact that we have removed the obligation for two months now. we continue to see citizens who continue to wear it “. “As regards the masks inside, we can transform the obligation into a recommendation – concludes Costa – After which there may be particular situations such as in transport, in subways, buses, trains, where perhaps it is better to keep the obligation of masks still for a while since the number of infections is still high “.

The undersecretary also spoke on the issue of reintegration of teachers who have not had the vaccine: “Those who should teach respect for the rules to our children – said Costa – should be the first to lead by example. We are 2 months after the conclusion of the school year For our children and our teens, for whom the teacher is a reference figure, changing him to reinsert those who had been suspended I do not think, even from a pedagogical point of view, it is a good thing. There is this staff that is reinstated, fortunately they are small numbers, there has always been the problem of a shortage of staff: now we have a little more staff, let’s use them for other activities “.