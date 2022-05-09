Covid, Costa announces free all. Here are the restrictions that may fall on June 15th

At school, goodbye to the compulsory mask with the end of the school year

The mask (the surgical one is enough) is currently foreseen from the age of six up to the end of the school year. June 10 will be the last day of school. The Reopening decree confirmed the exemptions from the obligation of masks for children under 6 years, people with diseases and disabilities incompatible with the obligation and people who have to communicate with the disabled, as well as those who play sports.

Vaccination obligation for school and safety sector staff

The vaccination obligation will remain in force until June 15 for school and university teachers, school staff, personnel from the defense, security and public rescue sector State Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, Army, Navy, Air Force, Fire Brigade ) and local police. From 16 June, therefore, according to the current rules, this obligation will no longer be valid.

… and for over 50s

From 16 June the vaccination obligation of all citizens aged 50 and over will also disappear (with a consequent possible fine of 100 euros). The vaccine will continue to be mandatory until 31 December only for doctors, nurses, health personnel and RSAs. And only for them vaccination will be a requirement until then to work.

Smart working

On the other hand, no news is expected on the smart working front. One of the amendments to the Reopening decree on agile work approved by the Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber has in fact provided for an extension until 31 August for the simplified communication of smart working and for the appeal even in the absence of individual agreements for workers in the private sector. The possibility of continuing with smart working in the simplified mode that characterized the emergency phase, or without the need for individual agreements, for workers in the sector has therefore been extended by another two months, compared to the date of 30 June indicated in the decree. private. On the other hand, the right to smart working for public and private fragile workers and for parents of children with fragility has been extended until 30 June.