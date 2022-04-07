Covid: Costa: ‘From 1 May new phase but extension of indoor masks is evaluated’ – Healthcare

“I believe that after two years there is a different responsibility on the part of citizens: many still wear masks outdoors and for masks indoors I believe there are the conditions to transform an obligation into a recommendation, but we are evaluating the places where it would be appropriate to extend the use of masks indoors such as means of transport“. Undersecretary for health Andrea Costa said, underlining that” even if we remove the obligation, I am convinced that many citizens will continue to wear masks if they deem it appropriate “.

On the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine “Ema has expressed its opinion and we are waiting for the Italian drug agency Aifa to express itself, but it is reasonable to think that a fourth dose could be envisaged for the elderly over 80. This is, however, a choice that the policy will make on the basis of scientific evidence “. The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa told Rainews24.

ANSA.it Gimbe, infections drop by 6.9% in 7 days but over 1000 deaths. In the week between March 30 and April 5, there was a slight decrease in new cases of Covid-19: they were 469,479, or -6.9% compared to the 504,487 of the previous week. A drop that went hand in hand with that of tampons (-4.7%). (HANDLE)

“We are facing a new phase and with May 1st the green pass will be an instrument that is no longer required. Today there is therefore a scenario for which it is possible not to request it anymore. This easing is possible thanks to the part of the country that has been responsibly vaccinated: that is, we give the possibility to those who irresponsibly did not get vaccinated to be able to return to a series of activities “. This was stated to Rainews24 by the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa.

With respect to the epidemiological situation in Italy, Costa noted that there is an “increase in infections but, fortunately, there is no increase in pressure on hospitals. Probably – he added – we are in a phase of transition towards endemic, but obviously the vaccine protects against serious consequences of the disease and thus allows hospitals to continue in ordinary activities “.

As for the new variant Xe, “we have to wait for more data, as of today we do not have enough data to be able to hypothesize a scenario”. Fundamental, he pointed out, “is to continue with the vaccination campaign: we must reiterate the invitation to the 4 million Italians not yet vaccinated to carry out the vaccination cycle”. In September, Costa concluded, “we will evaluate the scenarios and any new variants, but today, thanks to the responsibility of citizens, we are faced with 92% of Italians vaccinated and this makes us face the next few months with greater serenity”.