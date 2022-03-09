Covid, Costa: “Green pass obligation for over 50 remains until June 15. A short decree with time schedule”

“The green pass obligation for over 50s remains until June 15th. There is an evaluation that we are making, and on which I personally agree, is to transform the reinforced green pass into a basic green certificate before 15 June, this would allow many citizens to go back to work obviously taking a swab “.

He announced it Andrea CostaUndersecretary of Health, guest of ‘Radio Anch’io’ on Rai Radio 1 ′.

It’s still: “In the next few days the Government will issue a decree which will establish a real time schedule, certainly starting from 1 April a phase of relaxation of restrictive measures will begin. Right from the start there will be situations where the green pass will not be necessary. For example, the open spaces, in bars and restaurants, from April it will no longer be necessary to request the green pass. And then we will arrive at a summer with no more restrictions ”.

“Tomorrow will be a day to remember for the many patients admitted to the wards of our hospitals and for their families. In fact, it will be possible to return to visit loved ones for at least three quarters of an hour a day. After two years, finally, another concrete signal of a return to normality, aware that the human warmth and affection of a family member are one of the best treatments for all those who in recent months have been forced to face pain and suffering in solitude “adds the Undersecretary of Health to Adnkronos Salute.

“The closeness to the patient by a loved one helps to better cope with the hospital stay and is essential in accompanying him during the healing process. This new step – adds Costa – it is part of the process of gradual resumption of ordinary and screening activities in hospitals, in the wake of the humanization of care, in order to respond adequately to the health needs of citizens “.

Costa remembers that “The strengthened green pass obtained with three doses or the one obtained from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle or from recovery will be required within six months. In these last two cases – concludes – however, it is also necessary to present the negative result of a rapid or molecular swab performed in the previous 48 hours “.