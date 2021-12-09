Covid: Costa, nothing will close in the country anymore – Healthcare

“We have tried to anticipate the scenarios in our country. The early introduction of the Super Green pass was made to prevent worst case scenarios, should there be a color change in some regions. But it will no longer close anything in our country even if, obviously, there are some limitations for the unvaccinated. “So in Agorà on Rai Tre, Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa on the possible introduction of further measures to keep the epidemic under control Covid in Italy if RT continues to increase.

The data that see an increase in infections, he specified, “must be read correctly: a year ago we had 30,000 hospitalized today 6,000, we had 3,300 in ICU today just under 800 people in ICU. There is an increase in infections but also due to the large amount of tampons we are doing. The big difference compared to last year is made by the fact that 87% of citizens have been vaccinated and I believe this is the concrete manifestation of the effectiveness of the vaccine “.

“I believe the machine has shown in recent days that it can administer a significant number of vaccines. The day before yesterday we again exceeded 500,000 daily doses, given that we had set ourselves the goal at the beginning of the vaccination campaign “, said Costa, specifying that” as regards stocks, we have no difficulties in supplying both Moderna and Pfizer, therefore the Regions are in a position to proceed quickly “.

THE NUMBERS OF VACCINES